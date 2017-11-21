SEE PICS | Sunil Chhetri and Sonam Bhattacharya's beautiful Sangeet ceremony

India's football captain Sunil Chhetri is set to marry Sonam Bhattacharya. The wedding will extended over one month according to the schedule of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

The Sangeet ceremony was held after Bengaluru’s first match in the league. Chhetri couldn't have a better build-up to his sangeet ceremony as he helped Bengaluru FC get the victory in their Indian Super League (ISL) debut match on Sunday.

Just after the match, Chhetri flew to New Delhi at 3 am for the sangeet ceremony at the Le Meridien Hotel in Gurgaon. The engagement took place on Monday.

Though Chetteri have not posted any images, pictures have surfaced on the internet of the event.

Congratulations to captain @chetri_sunil11 & Sonam Chhetri! A post shared by Football Xperts (@footballxperts) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:51am PST