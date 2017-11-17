SEE PICS: Serena Williams ties the knot with Alexis Ohanian in a jazzy affair

Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Jose Bastion, Selita Ebanks, Kelly Rowland, Anna Wintour, Caroline Wozniacki and La La Anthony were some of the names on the star-studded guest list.

Tennis star Serena Williams is a married woman now. After three years of dating, Serena, finally tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans, reports E!Online.

Many of the 23-time Grand Slam winner's BFF attended the wedding extravaganza. And the most important of the guests was Alexis Ohanian Jr., the couple's first child together, who was born a little over two months ago.

Others, who were present in the wedding, to see their pal get married were, Kim Kardashian (Serena's friend since 15 years), the glamorous pair of American actress Eva Longoria and Jose Bastion, supermodel Selita Ebanks, singer Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and newly engaged Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki also showed up on the special day.

Here are some glimpses from the grand wedding

Beyonce arriving in New Orleans for Serema Williams wedding. The two share a strong bond. Serena has also appeared in one of Beyonce's official song video. (Instagram) ×

Seen arriving at the wedding was popular reality TV star Kim Kardashian. (Instagram) ×

American actress Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón attends the wedding with her husband Jose (Instagram) ×

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki attends the wedding of Serena Williams with her fiancé David. (Instagram) ×

The couple welcomed a baby girl on September 1 who became an internet sensation right after her birth when parents named the toddler Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena & I made this video to introduce Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (we think she'll like it one day, too) https://t.co/zbfbCnjvo5 pic.twitter.com/bD6JzCmuoZ — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) September 29, 2017 ×

Alexis Jr. even has her own Instagram page with more than 105,000 followers.

Biceps Ã°Ã,ÂÃ,'Ã,ÂªÃ°Ã,ÂÃ,ÂÃ,Â¾ A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT ×

(Inputs from ANI)