SEE PICS | Cristiano Ronaldo and son Junior pose in 'too cute' photoshoot

Ronaldo recently shot for his new CR7 JUNIOR denim line with his son Junior.

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and son are proving the old adage: Like father, like son!

Ronaldo recently shot for his new CR7 JUNIOR denim line and guess who is twinning with the soccer star -- his 7-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Junior posed in his father's oversized ripped jeans, complementing perfectly with daddy's attitude. The 32-year-old, who welcomed his fourth child two days back, posted his shoot picture on Instagram and the snap might have made some jealous as Ronaldo showed he has got "best Jeans and also best genes".

