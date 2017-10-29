Sania Mirza's cute tweets to Shoaib Malik is every wife ever

It was quite the day for Sania Mirza. While she was cheering for Team India in the third and final ODI in Kanpur, the tennis player was also busy putting out tweets celebrating her husband, former Pakistan captain, Shoaib Malik winning the Man of the Series award in the T20 tournament against Sri Lanka.

In a series of tweets, Sania shared her joy. She began with cheering the 200-run partnership between Indian captain Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma

#18 #51 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 29, 2017

Congratulations yet again @BCCI @imVkohli and the boys for the series win ab toh aadat si hogayi hai — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 29, 2017

But then the highlight of the evening was Sania's tweets to hubby Shoaib Malik. More than cheering, it was the humour in those tweets that have resulted in major couple goals. She first asked if she could ride pillion once Malik won the man of the series award.

But then, when Shadab Khan sat on the pillion, a 'dejected' Sania shared this tweet.