Samba magic in India: Former Real Madrid and Man City star Robinho to sign for East Bengal?

Former Brazilian superstar and Real Madrid, Man City and AC Milan forward, Robinho is all set to sign a deal with East Bengal, reports a leading Bengali daily.

Robinho, who currently plies his trade at Turkish club Sivasspro, is understood to have agreed personal terms and East Bengal are willing to pay Rs 16 crore to get him here, which will make him the nation’s most expensive footballer.

The famous Red and Gold brigade has received major investment in the former of Quess Corp and are eager to make its debut in the Indian Super League.

Robinho may be past his prime but he has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid, AC Milan and Manchester City. He was the first big signing of the Sheikh Mansour era at Man City.

Robinho has won the league and cup titles in both Spain and Italy. He joins the likes of Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown and Robbie Keane to ply their trade in India.