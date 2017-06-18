Sailing-Emirates Team New Zealand lead America's Cup final

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Oracle Team USA in race two of the America's Cup final on Saturday to go 1-0 ahead after erasing the U.S. team's one-point lead in the first race with another convincing win.

The Kiwi boat showed superior speed in both races in the first direct comparison of the high-tech 50-foot catamarans' performance as match racing got under way in Bermuda's Great Sound.

New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling, 26, won both races against defending U.S. champion Jimmy Spithill in an upset as the Kiwi team made a strong start in the first day of the first to seven competition.

