Rugby-Wellington Hurricanes team to face British and Irish Lions

Wellington Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd named the following team on Sunday to face the British and Irish Lions at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Vince Aso, 12-Ngani Laumape, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Otere Black, 9-Te Toiroa-Tahuriorangi, 8-Brad Shields (captain), 7-Callum Gibbins, 6-Vaea Fifita, 5-Sam Lousi, 4-Mark Abbott, 3-Jeffrey To'omaga-Allen, 2-Ricky Ricitelli, 1-Ben May

Replacements: 16-Leni Apisai, 17-Chris Eves, 18-Mike Kainga, 19-James Blackwell, 20-Reed Prinsep, 21-Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22-Wes Goosen, 23-Cory Jane

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)