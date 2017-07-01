Rugby-Former Lions coach McGeechan in hospital after collapse - report

Former British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan has been taken to hospital after collapsing in the commentary box at Wellington Regional Stadium ahead of the second test against the All Blacks on Saturday, the New Zealand Herald reported.

An ambulance spokesperson told the newspaper they had been called at 3:48 p.m. (0348 GMT) to attend a man who had collapsed. He was transported to Wellington Hospital in a moderate condition.

The Scot, 70, played for the Lions eight times in 1974 and 1977 and has been a member of the coaching staff on six different tours, four as the head coach.

