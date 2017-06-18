Rugby-England prevail in a second thriller against Pumas

England completed a 2-0 series triumph over Argentina with a hugely entertaining 35-25 victory on Saturday carved out by a team lacking their powerful British and Irish Lions contingent.

For the second successive week, Eddie Jones's tourists prevailed in a see-saw try-fest, crossing the line four times through Charlie Ewels, Piers Francis, Danny Care and Will Collier in a throbbing contest.

The cool playmaking and kicking of flyhalf George Ford, who compiled 15 points capped by his decisive 74th-minute drop goal, was also instrumental in the victory.

Argentina, who lost a remarkable first test 38-34 in San Juan, had the initiative midway through the first half and scored three tries from Joaquin Tuculet, Pablo Matera and Emiliano Boffelli.

Yet after Ford's drop goal gave them breathing space, England repelled the Pumas' last push as they sought in vain to become only the second team to beat Jones's side in his 20-match reign.

