Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become highest-earning athlete in sports

The 36-year-old Swiss is in a rich-vein of form having won seven titles this year, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Nineteen-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has overtaken former world number one golfer Tiger Woods as the highest prize money earner in individual sports, according to a list released by Forbes.

Recently, world number two Federer became the first player to book his place in the semi-finals of the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals by seeing off a spirited challenge from 20-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-1 in a thrilling round robin clash that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

The victory took his prize money to a whopping $110,235,682, thus surpassing previous number one Woods' tally of $110,061,012 in his career.

It should be noted that Federer is in a rich-vein of form having won seven titles this year, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and will chase to win his first season-ending title since 2011.

The 36-year-old Swiss tennis maestro, who chose to sit out of the second half of 2016 in order to recover fully from his knee surgery as well as a back problem, has also moved to number two spot in the ATP Rankings.

Federer currently holds 95 career titles, sitting at the second spot on the all-time list behind American Jimmy Connors, who bagged 109 titles, Sport24 reported.

Meanwhile, Woods currently holds 14 majors in golf and trails all-time leader Jack Nicklaus (18) by four titles.

Woods, whose last major came in 2008, has floundered in recent years since revealing about his private life and due to a string of long-term injuries.

Currently ranked 1, 189th in the world, Woods is all set to make a return at his own World Challenge tournament at the end of the month.