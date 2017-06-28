Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, June 27

Reuters U. S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday: - - - - For any coverage questions, please contact us.

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

- - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cubs continue 'curiosity series' with Nationals

WASHINGTON -- A potential playoff matchup is one term being used to describe the series this week at Nationals Park between the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs and the first-place Washington Nationals. Chicago manager Joe Maddon, however, has another term for the four-game set that continues Tuesday: A curiosity series. (BBO-NATIONALS-CUBS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 7:05 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by David Driver, 700 words)

The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Tuesday's schedule:

Chicago Cubs at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chi. White Sox 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

MLB notebook

News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MLB roundup

Capsule recaps of Tuesday games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Blues allow RW Yakupov to become free agent

The St. Louis Blues opted against extending a qualifying offer to right winger Nail Yakupov on Monday, making the top overall pick of the 2012 draft an unrestricted free agent. (FBN-BLUES-NEWS-CONTRACT-OPTOUT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 550 words)

NHL notebook

News and notes from around the league. (HKN-NOTEBOOK, expect first version by 7:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

NFLDraftScout.com is on the move.

Check out the early look at the Class of 2018 and a new partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady first in NFL Network Top 100

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was voted the NFL's top player Monday in the NFL Network's annual top 100 poll, a ranking from votes of 902 of his peers in the league. (FBN-PATRIOTS-NEWS-BRADY, moved, The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Rams CB Johnson likely to play for franchise tender

Trumaine Johnson is expected to play under the franchise tender $16.742 million for a second straight season after being unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract with the Los Angeles Rams. (FBN-RAMS-NEWS-JOHNSON, moved, The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NFL notebook

News and notes from organized team activities around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Nicklaus hopes Woods 'gets life straightened out'

Jack Nicklaus is not optimistic that Tiger Woods will return to golf, certainly not at the level that once made him a threat to the Golden Bear's record 18 major championships. The 77-year-old legend is just hoping that Woods will get his life in order. (GLF-PGA-WOODS-NICKLAUS, moved, The Sports Xchange, 380 words)

Golf glance

Capsule previews of the week ahead in professional golf. (GLF-SCHEDULE-GLANCE, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Tom LaMarre, 500 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Wall wants Wizards to get George

John Wall believes Paul George is the missing piece to the Washington Wizards' championship puzzle. (BKN-WIZARDS-NEWS-WALL-GEORGE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the league. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Florida, LSU meet in potential CWS title game

Coverage of the College World Series championship series and Game 2 of the best-of-three between Southeastern Conference foes LSU and Florida. The Gators scored a 4-3 victory on Monday at TD Ameritrade Stadium in Omaha, Neb., and can secure a national title with another victory. (MSC-COLLEGEWORLDSERIES-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 7 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)