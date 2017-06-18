Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday, June 18

Reuters U. S. sports schedule at 2.20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - For any coverage questions, please contact us.

MLB

Athletics seek four-game sweep of Yankees

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics still are buried in the cellar of the American League West, but they continue to be tough to beat at home. Just ask the New York Yankees, who Oakland tries to complete a four-game sweep against on Sunday. (BBO-YANKEES-ATHLETICS-FIRSTLEDE-WRITETHRU, The Sports Xchange, by By Eric Gilmore, 700 words)

The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Sunday schedule:

Chi. White Sox at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit 1:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets 1:10 p.m. St. Louis at Baltimore 1:35 p.m. Miami at Atlanta 1:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. Arizona at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m. Boston at Houston 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas 3:05 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado 3:10 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Angels 3:37 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

MLB notebook

News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MLB roundup

Capsule recaps of Friday games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NFL

NFLDraftScout.com is on the move.

Check out the early look at the Class of 2018 and a new partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Browns' Garrett (foot) expected to be ready for training camp

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, was diagnosed with a sprained left foot but is expected to be ready for training camp. (FBN-BROWNS-NEWS-GARRETT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 150 words)

Rivers says Chargers can be 'pretty dang good'

SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Chargers not only tied a big bow around their offseason workouts, but the same could be said for their nearly six-decade stay in San Diego. When the team reunites again it will be in Orange County for training camp. The final minicamp practice in San Diego is complete as the Chargers pack up their gear and head north. "We are going to need to be pretty dang good," quarterback Philip Rivers said. (FBN-CHARGERS-NEWS-RIVERS, moved, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

NFL notebook

News and notes from organized team activities around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

GOLF

Thomas shoots record 63 at U.S. Open, trails Harman by one

ERIN, Wis. -- Justin Thomas may have established a U.S. Open scoring record on Saturday by shooting a 9-under 63, but it wasn't enough to get him to the top of the leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Erin Hills. Brian Harman fired a 67 to get to 12 under for the championship and holds a one-shot lead over Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka. (GLF-PGA-USOPEN-FIRSTLEDE-WHITETHRU, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, by Jeff Arnold, 700 words)

AUTO RACING

FireKeepers Casino 400

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Martin Truex Jr. thought he had the pole for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 -- until Kyle Larson made the last run in the final round of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series knockout qualifying for Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway. (CAR-NASCAR-FIRSTLEDE-WRITETHRU-DOVER, The Sports Xchange, by Amanda Vincent, 700 words)

NBA

76ers deal with Celtics for No. 1 pick, expected to take Fultz

The Philadelphia 76ers will acquire the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft from the Boston Celtics in a deal to be finalized on Monday. The Sixers plan to select guard Markelle Fultz. (BKN-76ERS-CELTICS-FULTZ-DEAL, moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:30 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

NHL

Penguins G Fleury made available to Vegas for expansion draft

The NHL announced the available and protected lists for the 30 teams who will provide players to the Vegas Golden Knights in this week's expansion draft. Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, was among the high-profile players left unprotected and available for the Golden Knights to select. (HKN-VEGAS-EXPANSIONDRAFT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 250 words with agate list)

NHL notebook

News and notes from around the league. (HKN-NOTEBOOK, expect first version by 9:45 p.m. ET,

