Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Thursday, June 29

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Thursday:

- - - -

- - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cabrera changes tune, wants to remain with Mets

Asdrubal Cabrera backed off of his request to be traded from the New York Mets. (BBO-METS-NEWS-CABRERA, moved, The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Thursday schedule:

Texas at Cleveland 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chi. White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 10:07 p.m.

MLB notebook

News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MLB roundup

Capsule recaps of Thursday games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Rangers D Smith agrees to four-year, $17.4M deal

New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced on Thursday. The four-year deal is reportedly worth $17.4 million. (FBN-RANGERS-NEWS-SMITH, moved, The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NHL notebook

News and notes from around the league. (HKN-NOTEBOOK, expect first version by 7:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGU

NFLDraftScout.com is on the move

Check out the early look at the Class of 2018 and a new partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Portis shook homicidal thoughts after losing millions

Former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis contemplated killing one of his former financial managers after losing millions of dollars in various investments. (FBN-REDSKINS-NEWS-PORTIS, The Sports Xchange, 427 words)

Cowboys DE Irving suspended four games

Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's policy on the use of performance-enhancing drugs. (FBN-COWBOYS-IRVING-NEWS, The Sports Xchange, 347 words)

NFL notebook

News and notes from organized team activities around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Ryu ready for Women's PGA Championship

Coverage of the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship beginning Thursday at storied Olympia Fields Country Club. (GLF-LPGA-FIRSTLEDE-PGACHAMPIONSHIP, expect ASAP after first round ends, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

Quicken Loans National underway

First-round coverage from the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md. (GLF-PGA-FIRSTLEDE-QUICKENLOANS, expect ASAP after first round ends, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

Golf glance

Capsule previews of the week ahead in professional golf. (GLF-SCHEDULE-GLANCE, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Tom LaMarre, 500 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Teammate pleads to Paul George: Stay home bro

Lance Stephenson took to social media to plead with fellow forward Paul George to stay with the Indiana Pacers. (BKN-PACERS-NEWS-GEORGE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 423 words)

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the league. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

AUTO RACING

King at 80: Petty's impact remains

Richard Petty zoomed into another landmark, his 80th birthday, with his lasting legacy fully intact. (CAR-COLUMN-PETTY, expect by 3 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, by Jonathan Ingram, 980 words)

- - - -

