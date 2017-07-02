Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday, July 2

Reuters U. S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - For any coverage questions, please contact us.

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

NFLDraftScout.com is on the move. Check out the early look at the Class of 2018 and a new partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

- -

NFL notebook News and notes from organized team activities around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Kang, Choi share lead at KPMG Women's Championship Danielle Kang of the United States shot a 3-under-par 68 on Saturday to maintain a share of the lead after three rounds of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields, Ill. (GLF-LPGA-FIRSTLEDE-PGACHAMPIONSHIP, expect ASAP after final round ends, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

Lingmerth holds one-shot lead at Quicken Loans National David Lingmerth is threatening to go wire-to-wire at the Quicken Loans National at the TPC Potomac Golf Club in Potomac, Md. Entering Sunday he held the lead after firing consecutive rounds of 65. (GLF-PGA-FIRSTLEDE-QUICKENLOANS, expect ASAP after final round ends, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Red-hot Dodgers try for sweep of Padres SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to continue their mastery of the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon when they go for a three-game series sweep. (BBO-DODGERS-PADRES-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 4 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Bill Center, 750 words)

- -

The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Sunday schedule:

Boston at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:35 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Texas at Chi. White Sox 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Houston 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Washington at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels 3:37 p.m. Atlanta at Oakland 4:05 p.m. Colorado at Arizona 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 4:40 p.m.

- -

MLB notebook

News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

MLB roundup Capsule recaps of Sunday games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Iguodala, Warriors agree to $48 million deal Free-agent guard/forward Andre Iguodala agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. (BKN-WARRIORS-NEWS-IGUODALA, moved, The Sports Xchange, 340 words)

- -

Celtics to host Hayward Free agent forward Gordon Hayward is scheduled to visit the Boston Celtics and discuss a potential reunion with his former college coach Brad Stevens. (BKN-CELTICS-NEWS-HAYWARD, expect by 4 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- -

Carmelo an option for Rockets? Houston is aiming for a Carmelo Anthony deal even after acquiring Chris Paul from the Clippers, according to reports. (BKN-ROCKETS-NEWS-ANTHONY, expect by 4 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- -

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the league. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Panthers part ways with future Hall of Famer Jagr The Florida Panthers announced Saturday night that they are parting ways with long-time veteran Jaromir Jagr. (FBN-PANTHERS-NEWS-JAGR, moved, The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Caps keep Orlov with $30.6M deal Defenseman Dmitry Orlov agreed to a six-year, $30.6 million deal to remain with the Washington Capitals. (FBN-FLAMES-HURRICANES-NEWS-LACK, moved, The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

NHL notebook News and notes from around the league. (HKN-NOTEBOOK, expect first version by 7:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - - -

AUTO RACING

Stenhouse cruises to Coke Zero 400 win DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory and his second of the season Saturday night when he took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. (CAR-WRITETHRU-DAYTONA, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Amanda Vincent, 800 words)

- - - -

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)