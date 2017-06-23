Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Friday, June 23

Reuters U. S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Thursday: - - - - For any coverage questions, please contact us.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Fultz first, Ball No. 2 in NBA draft

NEW YORK –Washington point guard Markelle Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, one spot ahead of Lonzo Ball, who will play for the Los Angeles Lakers after one season at UCLA. (BKN-NEWS-DRAFT, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Larry Fleisher, 850 words)

Rebuild-a-Bulls: Butler deal signals Chicago reset

Jimmy Butler is being reunited with coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached the All-Star forward for five seasons in Chicago. Moments before the Los Angeles Lakers made Lonzo Ball the second pick of Thursday's NBA draft, the Timberwolves made the move toward contending and Chicago hit the reset button. (BKN-WOLVES-BULLS-NEWS-BUTLER-BULLSREBUILD, The Sports Xchange, moved, 520 words)

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:30 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Rangers' Darvish, Yankees' Tanaka set for first U.S. meeting

NEW YORK -- Two nations will turn their eyes to Yankee Stadium on Friday night, when Japanese stars Masahiro Tanaka and Yu Darvish oppose each other on American soil for the first time as the New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series. (BBO-RANGERS-YANKEES-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 7:05 p.m. ET start, The Sports Xchange, by Larry Fleisher, 700 words)

Friday schedule:

Texas at N.Y. Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Chi. White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

MLB notebook

MLB roundup

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Devils set to make first overall pick

The New Jersey Devil hold the top pick in the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center in Chicago where highly-rated center Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick could be taken first overall. The Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars round out the top three picks. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/DRAFT (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Blackhawks ship Hjalmarsson to Arizona

Niklas Hjalmarsson was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Connor Murphy and forward Laurent Dauphin. (HKN-BLACKHAWKS-COYOTES-NEWS-TRADE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Coyotes part ways with coach Tippett

Arizona Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway announced late Thursday that long-time coach Dave Tippett had been let go in a mutual agreement. (HKN-COYOTES-NEWS-TIPPETT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 335 words)

NHL notebook

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Jets owner Johnson nominated as ambassador to Britain

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. (FBN-JETS-NEWS-JOHNSON, moved, The Sports Xchange, 383 words)

Saints lock up first-rounder Ramczyk

The New Orleans Saints signed first-round draft pick tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday. The Saints have now signed every member of their 2017 draft class. (FBN-SAINTS-NEWS-RAMCZYK, moved, The Sports Xchange, 334 words)

NFL notebook

News and notes from organized team activities around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

GOLF

Jordan Spieth birdied the final hole to cap a 7-under-par 63 that gave him a one-shot lead after the first round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday in Cromwell, Conn. (GLF-PGA-RECAP-TRAVELERS, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Ko aims to continue solid run in Arkansas

Lydia Ko tackles the field at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark. (GLF-LPGA-RECAP-ARKANSAS, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

