Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, July 4

LONDON - Seven-times champion Roger Federer and three-times winner Novak Djokovic open their campaigns after women's world number one Angelique Kerber got play under way on Centre Court with a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Irina Falconi.

SOCCER

European club news

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season.

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage Four

A flattish race in the east of France from Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel.

