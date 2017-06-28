Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, June 28

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday: SOCCER Qatar says FIFA report vindicates integrity of 2022 bid DOHA - Qatar's 2022 World Cup organisers have welcomed a long-awaited FIFA report on the race to host the tournament, saying the conclusions represented "a vindication of the integrity" of Doha's bid.

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Qatar says FIFA report vindicates integrity of 2022 bid

DOHA - Qatar's 2022 World Cup organisers have welcomed a long-awaited FIFA report on the race to host the tournament, saying the conclusions represented "a vindication of the integrity" of Doha's bid. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (moved), moved, 400 words)

Confederations Cup

Portugal v Chile, semi-final

KAZAN - European champions Portugal take on the reigning Copa America champions Chile in semi-final of the Confederations Cup. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-POR-CHL/ (TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

We will bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as the teams prepare for the semi-finals. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Wimbledon previews

Ostapenko chases more Wimbledon glory as Kasatkina lurks

LONDON - 'Can she do it again on grass' is a question fans and pundits are asking after 20-year-old Jelena Ostapenko upset the established tennis order by winning the French Open last month. But as the hard-hitting Latvian limbers up for Wimbledon her near contemporary from Russia, Daria Kasatkina, is staking her own claim to carry the standard for the sport's next generation. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/OSTAPENKO (PIX), moved, by John Stonestreet, 450 words)

Five-set future up for debate in hashtag age

LONDON - The plaque on the wall of Court 18 at Wimbledon bears the legend The Longest Match. The 2010 battle between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut that it commemorates, lasting 11 hours and 5 minutes and spread over three days, has passed into tennis folklore. But in an age of punditry in 140 characters when many sports are looking for ways to tap into a younger fanbase, the future of five-set grand slam tennis is coming up for debate. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/SETS (PIX), moved, by Alison Williams, 615 words)

French/Wimbledon double still the ultimate challenge

A lot has changed since tennis turned professional in 1968, from the colour of the balls to players' hairstyles and advances in racket and string technology. But one thing remains the same; winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year is still arguably the sport's biggest challenge. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/DOUBLE (PIX), moved, by Simon Cambers, 700 words)

RUGBY

Lions look for more grunt up front in second test

WELLINGTON - Warren Gatland wants more physicality from his British and Irish Lions in this weekend's second test against the All Blacks and that desire looks likely to inform his selection for a match they need to win to keep the series alive. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/FORWARDS, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 504 words)

Doubts to follow Wallabies back into Super Rugby

The Wallabies' underwhelming performances in the June internationals did little to lift the gloom over Australian rugby and Michael Cheika's men have plenty of soul-searching to do before facing the might of the All Blacks (RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0800 GMT / 4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

OLYMPICS

IOC inspectors make Tokyo 2020 visit

TOKYO - International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates makes opening remarks at a session of the IOC Coordination Commission. (OLYMPICS-TOKYO/COATES, (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Chris Gallagher, 300 word)

CYCLING

A look at the main Tour de France contenders

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY A look at the main Tour de France contenders ahead of Saturday's first stage, a 14-km individual time trial in Duesseldorf (CYCLING-FRANCE/CONTENDERS, moved, by Julien Pretot, 750 words)

Undercooked Froome still tipped to be Tour's hottest rider

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - Chris Froome may look far from his best and might say this year's route does him no favours, but the Briton is the overwhelming favourite to win his fourth Tour de France crown next month. CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 650 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour-Quicken Loans National (to 2)

Shootout looms at Quicken Loans

In-form contenders including Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed – who were all up on the leaderboard at this month's U.S. Open – are in the field for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland, where Billy Hurley III is back as defending champion. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 350 words)

Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

Stars collide at second major

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois - New world number one Ryu So-yeon and her immediate two predecessors, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko will have to stave off an eager list of challengers at the second women's major of the year starting at Olympia Fields on Thursday. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/, (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Amlan Charkraborty)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)