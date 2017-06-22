Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, June 22

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday: SOCCER Confederations Cup Cameroon v Australia, Group B ST PETERSBURG - Australia and Cameroon were both beaten in their opening Group B games and will be looking to keep alive their hopes at the tournament in Russia as they take each other on for the first time.

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Cameroon v Australia, Group B

ST PETERSBURG - Australia and Cameroon were both beaten in their opening Group B games and will be looking to keep alive their hopes at the tournament in Russia as they take each other on for the first time. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-CMR-AUS/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

Germany v Chile, Group B

KAZAN, Russia - After each winning their opening match at the tournament, world champions Germany and South American champions Chile meet in the outstanding game of the group stage. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-GER-CHI/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions and All Blacks prepare for immense battle

AUCKLAND - The British and Irish Lions' strong forward-dominated game is starting to click into gear but they will face an attack-minded All Blacks side keen on striking a massive psychological blow for the rest of the test series. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

We will also move an accompanying FACTBOX and sidebars on merit

France name team for final South Africa test

DURBAN - France coach Guy Noves names his team for the final test against South Africa which is being played at Ellis Park in Johannesburg and for which the French will only travel up one day before from their base in Durban. (RUGBY UNION-FRANCE/TEAM)

MOTOR RACING

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton and Vettel prepare for another duel

BAKU - Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton are the main men as Formula One regroups in Baku for the eighth round of the season. We will have stories from around the paddock ahead of Sunday's race. (MOTOR-F1-AZERBAIJAN/, expect throughout)

GOLF

McIlroy seeks rebound from early U.S. Open exit

Rory McIlroy, fresh off an early U.S. Open exit, heads a stacked field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, that also includes world number four Jason Day and defending champion Russell Knox. (GOLF-TRAVELERS/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

76ers expected to take Fultz with first pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK – The Philadelphia 76ers hold the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where former University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz is widely expected to be selected first overall. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics round out the top three picks. (BASKETBALL-NBA/DRAFT, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

PARIS - Paris transforms into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Day as the city bids to host 2024 Games, with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city including an athletics track on the River Seine, a diving board off bridge Alexandre III and Place de la Concorde turned into a giant velodrome. (OLYMPICS-PARIS/, expect throughout)

ATHLETICS

KINGSTON - Jamaica use their national championships in Kingston to select their team for the IAAF world championships in London. World record holder Usain Bolt has a wild card to the global championships and is not expected to compete in the trials. (ATHLETICS-JAMAICA/)

U.S. nationals/world championships trials (until 25)

Sprinters, distance runners vie for world berths

SACRAMENTO, California – America's top sprinters, including newcomer Christian Coleman, begin preliminary competition in the men's and women's 100 metres on the first day of the U.S. nationals/world championships trials. (ATHLETICS-USA/ (PIX), expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

NFL

Patriots' QB Brady in Tokyo for promotional event

TOKYO - New England quarterback Tom Brady participates in a promotional event for Under Armour in Tokyo. (NFL-TOMBRADY/JAPAN (PIX, TV) expect by 0800 GMT/4 PM ET, by Chris Gallacher, 300 words)

TENNIS

Gerry Weber Open

Federer faces Zverev

HALLE, Germany - Top seed Roger Federer takes on German Mischa Zverev. (TENNIS-HALLE/ (TV), expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Aegon Championships

Cilic faces Kozlov, Thompson v Querrey

LONDON - Fourth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia faces American Stefan Kozlov and Australian Jordan Thompson, who knocked out top seed Andy Murray, meets American Sam Querrey. (TENNIS-LONDON/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

LONDON - The International Cricket Council holds its annual conference in London. The ICC is expected to make a decision about whether to award Ireland and Afghanistan test status. (CRICKET-ICC/, expect by 1500 GMT/11:AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Arrieta to take mound for Cubs in clash with Marlins

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs will turn to struggling ace Jake Arrieta when they visit the Miami Marlins while the New York Yankees will try to regain their lead in the American League East when they host the Los Angeles Angels in two of the 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

