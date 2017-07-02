Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday, July 2

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday: SOCCER Confederations Cup final ST PETERSBURG - World champions Germany, fielding a young, experimental team, meet South American champions Chile in the Confederations Cup final.

SOCCER

Confederations Cup final

ST PETERSBURG - World champions Germany, fielding a young, experimental team, meet South American champions Chile in the Confederations Cup final. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-CHL-GER/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

European club news

We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Chinese Super League

HONG KONG - Guangzhou Evergrande will seek to reestablish a four-point gap over Shanghai SIPG at the top of the standings when they travel to meet Tianjin Quanjian. (SOCCER-CHINA/ expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

All Blacks and Lions head to Auckland for series decider

WELLINGTON - The British and Irish Lions and All Blacks will head in opposite directions as they begin preparations for the series deciding third test at Eden Park next week. The world champions are heading to Auckland while the visitors travel to Queenstown for a few days. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect throughout, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

TENNIS

Murray, Djokovic hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences

LONDON - Defending champion Andy Murray and world number four Novak Djokovic hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences as they prepare for the third grand slam of the year. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (TV) expect throughout)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Sprinters take centre stage on second day

Sprinters are set to take centre stage on the second day of the Tour de France as the peloton rides over 203.5 km from Duesseldorf to Liege, Belgium. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National

Lingmerth in front in Maryland

Swede David Lingmerth takes a one-stroke lead over American Daniel Summerhays into the final round at TPC Potomac. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship

Kang, Choi lead by one at major

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois - American Danielle Kang and South Korean Chella Choi, at 10-under 203, lead by two strokes at Olympia Fields heading into the final round of the second women's major championship of the year. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open

Triplett, Perry well clear at senior major

Americans Kirk Triplett and Kenny Perry could be in for a head-to-head showdown in the senior major. Triplett, at 15-under 195, enters the final round one shot in front of Perry, and six strokes clear of third-placed Brandt Jobe at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts. (GOLF-SENIOROPEN/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

BOXING

Horn stuns Pacquiao to win welterweight title

Australia's Jeff Horn stunned Filipino Manny Pacquiao in a bloody Brisbane battle to claim a unanimous 12-round decision and win the WBO world welterweight title in front of 50,000 fans at Lang Park. (BOXING-WELTERWEIGHT/PACQUIAO-HORN (PIX, TV), moved with updates/sidebars on merit, by Nick Mulvenney)

MOTORCYCLING

German MotoGP

BERLIN - Just nine points separate the top four riders in the MotoGP standings as the world championship heads to Germany for the ninth race of the year and the halfway point in the season. Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso leads Yamaha's Maverick Vinales by four points. (MOTOR-MOTOGP-GERMANY/ (TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET)

CRICKET

India favoured again against Windies

India, leading their five-match one-day international series against West Indies 2-0, are expected to make several changes and demonstrate their strength in depth in the fourth game in North Sound on the island of Antigua. (CRICKET-WIN-IND/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Kenda on mound for sizzling Dodgers

The rampant Los Angeles Dodgers, threatening to run away with the National League West, look to pad their lead in the division when they send Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda (6-3) to the mount against the struggling San Diego Padres, who will counter with Venezuela right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (6-7) in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)

