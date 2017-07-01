Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday, July 1

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday: RUGBY New Zealand v British & Irish Lions (0735) Physical second test expected between Lions and All Blacks WELLINGTON - The British and Irish Lions face a do-or-die second test against the All Blacks at Wellington Regional Staddium with the world champions holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after their 30-15 victory at Eden Park.

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

RUGBY

New Zealand v British & Irish Lions (0735)

Physical second test expected between Lions and All Blacks

WELLINGTON - The British and Irish Lions face a do-or-die second test against the All Blacks at Wellington Regional Staddium with the world champions holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after their 30-15 victory at Eden Park. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Super Rugby

Lions aim for points haul against Sunwolves

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Lions will seek a full haul of five points against the Sunwolves of Japan as they hope to hunt down the Canterbury Crusaders at the top of the overall Super Rugby log and ensure home advantage through the knockout stages of the competition. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, 400 words)

US battle Canada for 2019 World Cup berth

The United States battle Canada in San Diego with a berth in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on the line. The winning team will join England, France, Argentina and a still-to-be-determined Oceania team in Pool C while the loser faces a two-leg playoff against a resurgent Uruguay. (RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/AMERCIAS, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 200 words)

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Infantino gives end-of-tournament news conference

ST PETERSBURG - FIFA president Gianni Infantino and local organising committee chairman Vitaly Mutko give a news conference on the eve of the Confederations Cup final. (SOCCER-FIFA-CONFEDERATIONS/, expect from 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as Germany and Chile prepare for Sunday's final. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Leading players hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences

LONDON - Some of Wimbledon's leading contenders, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal plus women's world number one Angelique Kerber and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences and practice on the courts as they prepare for the third grand slam of the year. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (TV), expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ian Chadband)

Aegon International

Djokovic eyes first grasscourt title outside Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will be bidding to win his first title in almost six months when he takes on Frenchman Gael Monfils in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/MEN, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

Wozniacki takes on Pliskova

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will meet third seed Karolina Pliskova in the Eastbourne final. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/WOMEN, expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National (to 2)

Lingmerth stays ahead of chasing pack

Sweden's David Lingmerth takes a two-shot lead over Australian Geoff Ogilvy into the second round at TPC Potomac in Maryland where world number nine Rickie Fowler is a distant 12 shots off the pace. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/, expect by 0015 GMT/8:15 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

South Korean Kim Sei-young and American Danielle Kang head a crowded leaderboard at seven-under 135 heading into the third round of the major championship at Olympia Fields, with nine others trailing by two strokes or less. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Twins visit Royals, Tigers host Indians

The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals while the Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Indians for a pair of American League Central double headers making up four of the 17 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League

PARIS - World 110 metres hurdles champion Sergey Shubenkov, racing under a neutral banner, meets Jamaica's in-form Olympic champion Omar McLeod; Jamaica's Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson faces Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure, and in the men's triple jump Olympic and world champion Christian Taylor faces U.S. rival Will Claye. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/PARIS (PIX, TV), expect from 2200 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France gets underway in Duesseldorf

DUESSELDORF, Germany - The Tour de France begins with a 14-km individual time trial through the streets of Duesseldorf with German rider Tony Martin among the favourites to claim the first yellow jersey of the three-week race. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)

CRICKET

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 78 and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets as they beat West Indies by 93 runs in a one-day international on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. (CRICKET-WIN-IND/, moved, 300 words)

(Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)