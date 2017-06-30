Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, June 30

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday: SOCCER Confederations Cup We will bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as Germany and Chile prepare for Sunday's final.

We will bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as Germany and Chile prepare for Sunday's final. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Wimbledon draw takes place

LONDON - The All England club holds the draw for the men's and ladies' singles tournaments ahead of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/DRAW (TV), by Simon Cambers, 300 words)

We will also have penpix of the top six men's and women's contenders at Wimbledon and a list of former champions. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/PENPIX and TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/CHAMPIONS)

Train like a pro, but at what cost?

LONDON - Want to train like Serena Williams or Rafael Nadal? You now can, but it will come at a price. We examine and compare the costs of some of the leading tennis academies. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ACADEMIES, moved, by Danielle Rossingh, 1,000 words0

Also see TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ACADEMIES (FACTBOX)

Aegon International

Djokovic faces Medvedev, Monfils meets compatriot Gasquet

EASTBOURNE, England - Novak Djokovic plays rising young Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals before Gael Monfils takes on Richard Gasquet in an all-French affair at the Wimbledon warm-up event on the south coast. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/MEN, expect from 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

British pair Konta and Watson in semi-final action

EASTBOURNE, England - Britain's Wimbledon hope Johanna Konta, fresh from beating world No. 1 Angelique Kerber, meets Czech Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals after Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki faces local favourite Heather Watson. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/WOMEN, expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions and All Blacks complete preparations for second test

WELLINGTON - The British & Irish Lions and New Zealand complete preparations for the second test with the world champions holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a 30-15 win at Eden Park. (RUGBY-UNION/LIONS, expect throughout, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Super Rugby

Sharks look to build momentum ahead of playoffs

DURBAN - South Africa's Bulls are already out of contention for the Super Rugby quarter-finals, but hosts the Sharks have sealed their place and can build momentum for the play-offs in their penultimate home fixture of the campaign. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/SHARKS expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

OLYMPICS

IOC, Tokyo 2020 organisers hold news conference

TOKYO - The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organising committee hold a news conference after the IOC's fourth review of preparations for the Games. (OLYMPICS-TOKYO/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Christopher Gallagher and Elaine Lies, 400 words)

IOC President Bach in South Korea

IOC President Thomas Bach visits South Korea to take in the World Taekwondo Championships in Muju. Bach is expected to meet new South Korean President Moon Jae-in when he returns from his visit to the United States. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/IOC, copy on merit)

GOLF

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National (to 2)

Lingmerth one step ahead of chasing pack

Sweden's David Lingmerth, without a top 10 finish this season from 17 events, may be getting on track as he carries a one-stroke lead over a pack of six players including Australian Marc Leishman, South Korean Sung Kang and Canadian Nick Taylor into the second round. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/, expect by 0015 GMT/8:15 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

Yang, Choi share lead heading into Day 2

Amy Yang returns to Olympia Fields early on Friday to complete her weather-interrupted first round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she is tied for the lead with fellow South Korean Chella Choi. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

Long drive champion Dornan aims to excite

Long drive champion Lucas Dornan, who generates violent clubhead speed and routinely belts the ball around 400 yards, will try to smash his way to victory as the razzle-dazzle of the Long Drive World Series arrives in England next week for a showdown at Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor. (GOLF-LONGDRIVE/, (INTERVIEW, PIX, VIDEO), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 600 words)

BOXING

Pacquiao keen to give 'fighting schoolteacher' Horn a lesson

MELBOURNE - Manny Pacquiao will aim for a knockout win over former schoolteacher Jeff Horn to get back into the realms of pay-per-view super-fights in the 'Battle of Brisbane', the biggest bout Down Under in years. (BOXING-WELTERWEIGHT/PACQUIAO-HORN), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

CRICKET

India aim to put Windies down for count

A rampant Virat Kohli-led India team face West Indies, who have dropped batsmen Kieran Powell and Jonathan Carter in favour of Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris. (CRICKET-WIN-IND/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Astros face Yankees, Giants battle Pirates

The American League West-leading Houston Astros host the New York Yankees while San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto gets the call for a clash with the host Pittsburgh Pirates in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)

