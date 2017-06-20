Reuters Sports Schedule at 0100 GMT on Tuesday, June 20

Reuters sports schedule at 0100 GMT on Tuesday: SOCCER Confederations Cup With no matches scheduled, we will bring off-field news on merit.

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

With no matches scheduled, we will bring off-field news on merit. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

RUGBY

British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions first test plans firm with clash against Chiefs

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - Warren Gatland's planning will be on display with his side facing the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton, four days out from the series-opening clash with the All Blacks at Eden Park. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/)

France tour of South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks put up a player and an assistant coach at a media conference as they continue the build-up to the last test against France at Ellis Park on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/)

BASEBALL

Kershaw faces Mets, aims for 10th win

Three-times Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw bids for his 10th win of the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers face the visiting New York Mets in one of 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NFL

New England's Brady holds China training event to push NFL

BEIJING - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a training event in Beijing to promote the NFL. (NFL-TOMBRADY/CHINA, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

TENNIS

Gerry Weber Open

Federer hoping for better grasscourt form in Halle

BERLIN - Roger Federer will continue his comeback after skipping the claycourt season. He will be keen to improve on Stuttgart, where suffered a shock second round defeat, as he prepares for another assault on the Wimbledon title. The Swiss has won the Halle warmup event eight times. (TENNIS-HALLE/ (TV), expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Aegon Championships

Murray leads field in Wimbledon warm-up event

LONDON - Holder Andy Murray faces Aljaz Bedene in an all-British showdown at the Wimbledon warm-up event. U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka takes on Spaniard Feliciano Lopez. (TENNIS-LONDON/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Mallorca Open

New mum Azarenka makes comeback in Mallorca

PALMA DE MALLORCA - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka takes on Japan's Risa Ozaki when she plays her first competitive match since having a baby. (TENNIS-MALLORCA/, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

Interview with Azarenka

LONDON - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka talks about her return to the Tour after becoming a mother. (TENNIS-AZARENKA/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

Aegon Classic

Kvitova returns to grass at Edgbaston

BIRMINGHAM - Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will be back playing on her favourite surface as she continues her comeback following a knife attack in December left her with an injured left hand. She will be in action against fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova. (TENNIS-BIRMINGHAM/(PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

