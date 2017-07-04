Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, July 4

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday: TENNIS Wimbledon Federer, Djokovic and Kerber in action on day two LONDON - Seven-times champion Roger Federer and three-times winner Novak Djokovic open their campaigns after women's world number one Angelique Kerber gets play under way on Centre Court.

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

TENNIS

Wimbledon

Federer, Djokovic and Kerber in action on day two

LONDON - Seven-times champion Roger Federer and three-times winner Novak Djokovic open their campaigns after women's world number one Angelique Kerber gets play under way on Centre Court. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Ossian Shine, Mitch Phillips, Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Toby Davis, Pravin Char, Alison Williams and Simon Evans)

RUGBY

British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

WELLINGTON - Tadhg Furlong has already tasted victory twice in four tests against New Zealand over the last eight months and the British and Irish Lions' 24-year-old tighthead prop is fully aware how fortunate he is. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/FURLONG moving at 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

SOCCER

European club news

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Britain's Thomas leads heading into third stage

One-day race specialists look set to prevail in the third stage of the Tour de France, a 212.5-km ride from Verviers ending with a short climb. Geraint Thomas of Britain will try to hang on to the race's overall lead. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)

BASEBALL

Tanaka v Stroman as Yankees host Blue Jays

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (6-7) is scheduled to take the mound for the New York Yankees as they begin a three-game series against division rival Toronto Blue Jays, who are slated to start right-hander Marcus Stroman (8-4) in one of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)