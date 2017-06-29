Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, June 29

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday: SOCCER Confederations Cup Germany v Mexico SOCHI - World Cup holders Germany face CONCACAF champions Mexico in the semi-final after both teams came through the group stage unbeaten.

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Germany v Mexico

SOCHI - World Cup holders Germany face CONCACAF champions Mexico in the semi-final after both teams came through the group stage unbeaten. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-GER-MEX/ (TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

We will bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as the teams prepare for the semi-finals. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

BASEBALL

Division contenders Red Sox and Twins tangle

American League East-contending Boston Red Sox hope Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (4-9) turns it around against surprise AL Central contenders the Minnesota Twins, while the Angels and Dodgers continue their Los Angeles derby in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

TENNIS

Wimbledon previews

Laver says turning pro made him twice as good

LONDON - It cost him five years of grand slam silverware, but Australian great Rod Laver says the decision to turn professional made him twice the player he was as an amateur. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/LAVER (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

Pliskova will be armed and dangerous at Wimbledon

LONDON - Karolina Pliskova has never got past the second round at Wimbledon in five main-draw appearances, but after a year to remember, the towering Czech looks armed and ready for an assault on the title. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/PLISKOVA (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 565 words)

Male coaches continue to dominate women's game

LONDON - Tennis has sought to lead the way on the equality front over the past 20 years by giving men and women the same prize money and billing in big tournaments - but a glance at the players' boxes tells a different story, with male coaches reigning supreme. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/WOMEN-COACHES (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Pravin Char, 400 words)

Tennis Aegon International

Djokovic and Ostapenko in action

EASTBOURNE - World number four Novak Djokovic takes on American Donald Young while French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will face home favourite Johanna Konta in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

Lions to name side to face All Blacks with just two changes

WELLINGTON - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland will name his side for the crucial second test against the All Blacks who have made just two personnel changes from their 30-15 win in the first match. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect throughout from 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

WINTER OLYMPICS

IOC President Thomas Bach checks Pyeongchang progress

PYEONGCHANG - The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits South Korea to check preparations for the 2018 Winter Games. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/IOC)

CYCLING

Riding into a storm? Team Sky hope not

DUSSELDORF - It is fair to say that Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford will be happy to talk strategy, gear ratios and Chris Froome's form for as long as anyone is listening over the next few weeks. (CYCLING-FRANCE/SKY (PIX), by Martyn Herman, 620 words)

Anything is possible, says French hope Bardet

DUESSELDORF - The Tour de France has not had a home champion since 1985, but after Romain Bardet's second-placed finish last year there are high hopes that the wine-loving 26-year-old could be sipping champagne on the Champs Elysees in three weeks' time. (CYCLING-FRANCE/BARDET (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 540 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National (to 2)

Shootout looms at Quicken Loans

In-form contenders including Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed, who were all up on the leaderboard at this month's U.S. Open, are in the field for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac where Billy Hurley III is back as defending champion. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 350 words)

Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

Stars collide at second major

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois - New world number one Ryu So-yeon and her immediate two predecessors, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko, will have to stave off an eager list of challengers at the second women's major of the year starting at Olympia Fields on Thursday. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Ian Ransom)

