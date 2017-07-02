Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday, July 2

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday: SOCCER Confederations Cup final ST PETERSBURG - World champions Germany, fielding a young, experimental team, meet South American champions Chile in the Confederations Cup final.

SOCCER

Confederations Cup final

ST PETERSBURG - World champions Germany, fielding a young, experimental team, meet South American champions Chile in the Confederations Cup final. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-CHL-GER/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

European club news

We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

All Blacks and Lions head to Auckland for series decider

WELLINGTON - The British and Irish Lions and All Blacks will head in opposite directions as they begin preparations for the series deciding third test at Eden Park next week. The world champions are heading to Auckland while the visitors travel to Queenstown for a few days. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect throughout, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

U.S. battle Canada for 2019 World Cup berth

The United States battle Canada in San Diego with a berth in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on the line. The winning team will join England, France, Argentina and a still-to-be-determined Oceania team in Pool C while the loser faces a two-leg playoff against a resurgent Uruguay. (RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/AMERCIAS, expect by 0200 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 200 words)

TENNIS

Murray, Djokovic hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences

LONDON - Defending champion Andy Murray and world number four Novak Djokovic hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences as they prepare for the third grand slam of the year. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (TV))

CYCLING

Tour de France

Sprinters take centre stage on second day

Sprinters are set to take centre stage on the second day of the Tour de France as the peloton rides over 203.5 km from Duesseldorf to Liege, Belgium. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National

Lingmerth holds slender lead

Sweden's David Lingmerth is one shot ahead of Daniel Summerhays after the third round at TPC Potomac in Maryland. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship

Choi, Kang share 54-hole lead at Women's PGA Championship

South Korean Chella Choi carded a four-under-par 67 to jump into a tie for the lead with American Danielle Kang after the third round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Saturday.(GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/, moved with updates to follow, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Twins visit Royals, Tigers host Indians

The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals while the Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Indians for a pair of American League Central double headers making up four of the 17 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

BOXING

Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn, welterweight title fight

BRISBANE - Filipino Manny Pacquiao is an overwelming favourite to retain his WBO welterweight title against Australian former schoolteacher Jeff Horn in front of an expected crowd of 50,000 at Lang Park. (BOXING-WELTERWEIGHT/PACQUIAO-HORN (PIX, TV), expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney)

MOTOGP

German Grand Prix

BERLIN - Just nine points separate the top four riders in the MotoGP standings as the world championship heads to Germany for the ninth race of the year and the halfway point in the season. Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso leads Yamaha's Maverick Vinales by four points. (MOTOR-MOTOGP-GERMANY/ (TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)

