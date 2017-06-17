Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday, June 17

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday: GOLF U. S. Open (to 18) Four-way tie at the top of US Open leaderboard ERIN, Wisconsin – Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman are the clubhouse pacesetters at seven-under 133.

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 18)

Four-way tie at the top of US Open leaderboard

ERIN, Wisconsin – Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman are the clubhouse pacesetters at seven-under 133. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Hosts Russia face New Zealand

MOSCOW - Hosts Russia play New Zealand in the tournament's opening match. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-RUS-NZL/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

Clubs to keep powder dry in China's window of uncertainty

HONG KONG - Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande have no plans to add to their squad in the mid-season transfer window, which looks set to open on Monday in an air of uncertainty because of proposed new regulations. (SOCCER-CHINA/TRANSFER WINDOW, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Michael Church, 623 words)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions face 'fourth test' against strong Maori side

AUCKLAND - Warren Gatland has continued to tinker with his side as he looks to settle on a combination to take on the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua, a match dubbed the unofficial 'fourth test' of their 10-match tour of New Zealand. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Australia v Scotland, Sydney (0500)

Japan v Ireland, Shizuoka (0500)

South Africa v France (1500)

Argentina v England

Wallabies seek extra gear against new-look Scots

SYDNEY - A Wallabies side boasting a semblance of stability faces a Scotland team taking its first steps under a new coach in a test that promises plenty of running rugby. (RUGBY-UNION-AUS-SCO/ (PIX), expect by 0640 GMT/2.40 AM ET, by Colin Packham, 400 words)

Japan host Ireland in rehearsal for World Cup clash

TOKYO - Japan take on an Ireland side shorn of its British and Irish Lions in the first of two June internationals between two sides who will meet again in the pool stage at the 2019 World Cup. (RUGBY-UNION-JPN-IRL/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

South Africa bid to secure series win v France

DURBAN - The Springboks are 1-0 up against the French as they look to put aside a horror 2016 but face a tougher France side in the second test. (RUGBY UNION-ZAF-FRA/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Argentina v England in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Argentina - Eddie Jones's young England team look to follow up last week's victory in the second test. (RUGBY-UNION/ENGLAND)

CRICKET

Champions Trophy

India wary of maverick Pakistan in high-octane final

LONDON - India are favourites to retain the Champions Trophy on Sunday but they would probably have preferred to face different opponents than arch-rivals Pakistan in what is sure to be a highly-charged final. (CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-PAK-IND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ed Osmond, 550 words)

TENNIS

Aegon Open

Home favourite and world number eight Johanna Konta takes on Ukraine's Magdalena Rybarikova in the semi-finals at the grasscourt tournament as she continues her Wimbledon build-up. (TENNIS-NOTTINGHAM/ 300 words)

Den Bosch Open

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands - Marin Cilic takes on fellow Croat Ivo Karlovic while Alexander Zverev plays Gilles Mueller at the Dutch grasscourt event. The women's tournament is also at the semi-final stage. (TENNIS-BOSCH/ 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

LE MANS, France - Toyota start on pole position and as favourites to win Le Mans for the first time in what would be only the second triumph by a Japanese manufacturer. Holders Porsche, seeking a third successive win, qualified on the second row. The race is also the third round of the 2017 World Endurance Championship. (MOTOR-LEMANS/ expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Matz on mound for Mets against Nats

Steven Matz (1-0) is slated to make his second start of the season after recovering from an elbow injury as the New York Mets face division rivals, the National League East-leading Washington Nationals, who are expected to counter with Max Scherzer (7-4) in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)