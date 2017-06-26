Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, June 26

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday: MOTOR RACING Azerbaijan Grand Prix Ricciardo wins chaotic race, Vettel penalised BAKU - Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won a chaotic race on Sunday, with Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel finishing fourth after being penalised for swerving into rival Lewis Hamilton who came home in fifth.

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

MOTOR RACING

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ricciardo wins chaotic race, Vettel penalised

BAKU - Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won a chaotic race on Sunday, with Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel finishing fourth after being penalised for swerving into rival Lewis Hamilton who came home in fifth. (MOTOR-F1-AZERBAIJAN/QUALIFYING (PIX), moved, 500 words)

Also see HAMILTON (UPDATE 1), STROLL, VERSTAPPEN

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Organisers evaluate tournament's progress

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - The Confederations Cup organising committee holds a news conference at the Saint Petersburg Stadium to discuss how the tournament has progressed so far, including the use of Video Assistant Referees (VARs), ahead of the semi-finals starting on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/ORGANISERS, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Hurricanes, Lions finalise preparations for clash

WELLINGTON - The Wellington Hurricanes and British and Irish Lions finalise their preparations for their clash ahead of the second test, while the All Blacks bed in their tactics ahead of the second test against Warren Gatland's side at the weekend. (RUGBY-UNION/LIONS, expect throughout from 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

We will also move RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (PREVIEW) and an accompanying FACTBOX at 0900 GMT/5 AM ET

TENNIS

Aegon International

Djokovic holds news conference at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England - Novak Djokovic holds a news conference after taking a wildcard at the Aegon International in Eastbourne in a bid to rediscover some form ahead of Wimbledon. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/MEN (TV), by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

WTA Premier - Aegon International

Women's Wimbledon warm-up gets underway at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE - Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki and Johanna Konta feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne as the players prepare for their assault on Wimbledon. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/WOMEN (PIX), expect throughout)

Britain hopes Konta's journey could end in glory

MANCHESTER, England - Johanna Konta heads to Wimbledon as Britain's best hope of a women's champion in years but while a triumph would be treated as a national success she is in many ways the epitome of the modern cosmopolitan tennis player. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/KONTA, by Simon Evans, 700 words)

A bit of fun led to Federer's new secret weapon

LONDON - What started as a bit of fun may just have led to a masterstroke. It was the summer of 2015 when, on the suggestion of his coach, Severin Luthi, Roger Federer unleashed the SABR, the "Sneak Attack By Roger". We offer an insight into Federer's new backhand. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/SABR, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM EDT, by Simon Cambers, 650 words)

Is Wimbledon grass still the fastest grand slam surface?

LONDON - Grasscourt tennis has changed from the days of serve and volley when rallies were over in the blink of an eye. Nowadays, baseliners are just as likely to prosper. Have the courts slowed down or are Wimbledon's lawns still the quickest? Can serve and volley still pay off? (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/COURT-SPEED, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 900 words)

ATHLETICS

Sprinters take spotlight as athletes jostle for London

SACRAMENTO, California - Sprinters take the spotlight as finals are scheduled in the men's and women's 200 metres as the United States use their nationals to select their team for August's world championships in London. Thirteen other finals, including the men's 110m hurdles, are also scheduled (ATHLETICS-USA/ (PIX), moving shortly, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

Bolt holds news conference ahead of 100 metres outing

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Jamaican Olympic icon Usain Bolt holds a news conference two days before he competes for the ninth and final time at the Golden Spike meeting where he will contest the 100 metres. (ATHLETICS-BOLT/ (TV), expect from 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

SAILING

America's Cup

New Zealand reach match point against U.S. in America's Cup

HAMILTON, Bermuda - New Zealand flew to the edge of America's Cup victory over the U.S. on Sunday, going 6-1 ahead in the first-to-seven final and setting themselves up to exorcise the ghost of losing in San Francisco in 2013. (SAILING-AMERICAS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Alexander Smith and Tessa Walsh, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship

Spieth holes bunker shot to win Travelers in playoff

Jordan Spieth clinched his 10th PGA Tour victory in the same way as his first, by holing a bunker shot to win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday. (GOLF-TRAVELERS/, moved, expect update, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Astros' McCullers Jr. faces Mariners' Gaviglio

The American League West-leading Houston Astros will send breakout pitcher Lance McCullers Jr to the mound in a clash with division rivals the Seattle Mariners and pitcher Sam Gaviglio, while in the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and ace Clayton Kershaw host the Colorado Rockies in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Ian Ransom)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)