Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, July 3

SOCCER

Confederations Cup final

Germany survive Chile onslaught to win Confederations Cup

ST PETERSBURG - Germany survived a whirlwind assault by Chile and capitalised on an awful mistake by the South Americans to claim a 1-0 victory in a pulsating, bad-tempered Confederations Cup final on Sunday. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-CHL-GER/, moved, 400 words)

FIFA should overhaul World Cup says marketing expert

ZURICH - A leading sports marketing expert tells Reuters that FIFA needs to radically overhaul the World Cup and replace the current hosting system and bidding process. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLDCUP (INTERVIEW), 500 words, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, By Brian Homewood)

European club news

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Murray kicks off Wimbledon title defence

LONDON - Britain's top seed Andy Murray begins his title defence on Centre Court against lucky loser Alexander Bublik before former women's champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays Johanna Larsson on the opening day of Wimbledon. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, RUGBY Winter playground rest good for Lions ahead of third test WELLINGTON - Getting some R&R in New Zealand's winter playground of Queenstown would not deflect the British and Irish Lions from trying to become just the second side to clinch a series against the All Blacks, assistant coach Graham Rowntree has said. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ROWNTREE, expect by 0400 GMT, midnight ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 402 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Britain's Thomas leads heading into third stage

One-day race specialists look set to prevail in the third stage of the Tour de France, a 212.5-km ride from Verviers ending with a short climb. Geraint Thomas of Britain will try to hang on to the race's overall lead. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National

Stanley wins playoff for first triumph since 2012

Kyle Stanley finished in a flurry with a four-under-par 66 then outlasted fellow American Charles Howell III on the first sudden death playoff hole to capture his first victory in five years. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/, moved, 334 words)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship

Kang wins Women's PGA title to make first victory a major

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois - American Danielle Kang beat Canada's defending champion Brooke Henderson by one stroke to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday and make her first LPGA Tour victory a major. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open

Triplett and Perry well clear at senior major

Americans Kirk Triplett and Kenny Perry could be in for a head-to-head showdown in the senior major. Triplett, at 15-under 195, enters the final round one shot in front of Perry, and six strokes clear of third-placed Brandt Jobe at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts. (GOLF-SENIOROPEN/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Holder leads West Indies to ODI win over India

West Indies captain Jason Holder took five wickets as they beat India by 11 runs in a low-scoring one-day international on Sunday. After West Indies eked out 189 for nine wickets off their 50 overs, India could muster only 178 all out off 49.4 overs in reply at North Sound on the island of Antigua. (CRICKET-WIN-IND/, moved, 320 words)

BASEBALL

Kenda on mound for sizzling Dodgers

The rampant Los Angeles Dodgers, threatening to run away with the National League West, look to pad their lead in the division when they send Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda (6-3) to the mound against the struggling San Diego Padres, who will counter with Venezuela right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (6-7) in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)

