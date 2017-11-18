'Rested', 'replaced' Sardar Singh finds himself out of the team

Former captain’s future in balance as management goes for new combinations

As Hockey India (HI) announced an 18-member squad on Friday for the Hockey World League Final starting from December 1 in Bhubaneswar, a subtraction of one name overshadowed the addition of two key players in Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra.

Sardar Singh's exclusion from the team for the season-ending tournament raised a few eyebrows, more so since the decision seems to have confusion written all over it.

While chairman of the HI selection committee Harbinder Singh told DNA that the former India captain has been "rested", HI high performance director John David – who is also part of the selection panel – told this paper that "replaced" would be the right word to describe the move, not rested.

The reason for the move, though, was common: trying out different combinations ahead of the busy 2018 season, which has crucial events in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup.

"We're trying out a new combination," John said on Friday. "We saw him work in combination with Harmanpreet (Singh) in the previous tournament. Now, we want to see someone else in that role."

The 31-year-old experienced midfielder was switched as a free man in the defence during the Asia Cup last month, which India won.

It was a move by new coach Sjoerd Marijne, who told this paper after the tournament that, "We always look as to how we can use the full potential of the players, and where they can best contribute to the team. That was our feeling behind Sardar at that position in this tournament."

The Dutchman now wants to see how the other defenders picked in this team – Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal and Lakra – play that role, and if they can do it better than Sardar.

"Sjoerd has only been with this squad for a month, and so he wants to have a good look at different set of players to start making strong selections next year, starting with Commonwealth Games," John said.

The key words are "strong selections". It means that Sardar is neither guaranteed to make a comeback into the team, nor is he being rested.

His fate, quite simply, depends on how well the players who have replaced him in the defence perform in the HWL Final.

John also confirmed that Sardar will not be taken back into the team as a midfielder, if and when he makes a return.

"He'll stay in defence. He expressed his opinion himself. He wanted to go back to where he started his career, as a defender and as a free man. So we've put him back in that position to allow him to play his best hockey," the Australian said.

Harbinder, meanwhile, said Sardar was being rested for the tournament because the think-tank wanted to try out younger and fresher players keeping the workload of 2018 in mind.

"We have a big year coming up in 2018, and the team management did not want long-term injuries like the ones PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal and Lakra suffered. Hence, we have rested Sardar, Ramandeep Singh, Surender Kumar and Satbir Singh. It also gives the coach an opportunity to try out new combinations," Harbinder said.

Whether Sardar is rested or dropped, one thing is for certain: his playing future no longer lies in his hands alone.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Akash Anil Chikte, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (C), Chinglensana Singh (VC), SK Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh

Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh