Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gets five-match ban for shoving referee in 3-1 victory over Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for five matches for pushing the referee after he was shown a red card against Barcelona in Real Madrid's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup first leg victory on Sunday, the Spanish Football Federation said on Monday.

Ronaldo was sent off in bizarre fashion, collecting a yellow card for taking his shirt off during a goal celebration before being shown a second for diving.

Upset by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea's decision to dismiss him, Ronaldo shoved the official, which landed him in further hot water.

The Spanish Football Federation issued Ronaldo with a 3,005 euro ($3,543.20) fine and a four match suspension in addition to the automatic one game ban the player was due to serve for his red card.