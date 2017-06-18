Essel Group 90 years
Real Madrid put tag of €200 million for Cristiano Ronaldo; Manchester United, PSG prepare for bidding war

Portugals forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a training session at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, on June 17, 2017 on the eve of the Russia 2017 Confederations Cup football match Portugal vs Mexico. (AFP - Franck Fife)
alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 18 Jun 2017-12:23pm , DNA webdesk

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of tax fraud is Spain.

Speculations over Cristiano Ronaldo's new footie home are running rampant since the reports of the Portuguese being 'deeply disenchanted' with Spain and Real Madrid over the handling of alleged tax fraud charges.

If CR7 actually decides to pack his bag and look for a new abode, media reports suggest that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain would lock horns over welcoming the striker with open arms.

According to the Times, Manchester United are 'exploring the viability of buying the 32-year-old back.' United had sold Ronaldo to Real at £80 million eight years ago. In another report by Corriere dello Sport, PSG are planning to offer €140 million to have the striker play on French soil.

A report in Spanish outlet Marca says that Real have set the price tag for Ronaldo and Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain will have to double the transfer world record if they want to bid. Los Blancos intend to push the bidders to as far as €200 million for the transfer fee.

However, his Real contract is understood to have a €874 million buy-out clause and, in May, Forbes calculated his pre-tax salary as being close to €45 million a year.

Ronaldo has helped Real win the Champions League three times, scoring twice in last month's final as they became the first club to retain the title, and he is also the competition?s record goalscorer with 105.

