Ranji Trophy: Team Rajasthan begin on sluggish note

Team Rajasthan had a tough day on field against Kerala on day-1 of their first away game. The freshness of the pitch lent no assistance to the bowling line-up whose strength lies in its pace attack. No wonder why the hosts chose to bat first after winning the toss. Moreover, keeping conditions in mind, skipper Pankaj Singh dropped Tanvir-ul-Haq to accommodate the spinner Rajesh Bishnoi (Jr).

Though first breakthrough came pretty early on a Pankaj Singh delivery in the very first over after Vishnu Vinod edged the ball giving an easy catch to the ‘keeper, it took 63 overs to dislodge the stumps of another opener Jalaj Saxena while he was on 79. Bishnoi (jr) was the recipient of the second wicket. Another well settled batsman, Rohan Prem (86) was trapped plum leg before by the left-arm spinner Mahipal Lomror.Spinners did a terrific job to contain the flow of runs but could not get enough breakthroughs to put the team in the driver’s seat at the end of the day’s play.

At stumps Kerela was 232 for 3 with Sanju Samson (25) and Sachin Baby (38) at the crease.

BRIEF SCORE:

Rajasthan Bowling: R Bishnoi (jr) 1 for 42 (eco 1.83); M Lomror 1 for 29 (eco 1.93)

Kerala Batting: J Saxena 79; Rohan Prem 86