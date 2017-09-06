Rajyavardhan Rathore means business: Sports Minister conducts surprise inspection at JLN Stadium

The newly-appointed Sports Minister urges officials of the Sports Authority of India, which maintains the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, to ensure the best facilities during upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup starting on October 6, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Rathore, the 2004 Athens Olympic silver medallist in double trap shooting, urged officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which maintains the stadium, to ensure the best facilities during football's marquee tournament.

"Surprise inspection of SAI @ JLN stadium. Known faces, offices. Good not good enough when best needed. Athletes first philosophy must prevail," Rathore tweeted.

Here's his tweet:

Surprise inspection of SAI @ JLN stadium. Known faces,offices. Good not good enough when best needed. Athletes first philosophy must prevail pic.twitter.com/iM6RcQush7 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 6, 2017

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here with a seating capacity of 60,000, will be responsible for hosting six group stage matches and two round of 16 fixtures in the U-17 World Cup scheduled from October 6 to 28.