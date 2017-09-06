Essel Group 90 years
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, rajyavardhan singh rathore, Sports Authority of India (SAI), FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017

Rajyavardhan Rathore means business: Sports Minister conducts surprise inspection at JLN Stadium

Newly-appointed Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore during his surprise inspection at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (Twitter)
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 6, 2017, 04:38 PM IST, DNA webdesk

The newly-appointed Sports Minister urges officials of the Sports Authority of India, which maintains the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, to ensure the best facilities during upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup starting on October 6, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Rathore, the 2004 Athens Olympic silver medallist in double trap shooting, urged officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which maintains the stadium, to ensure the best facilities during football's marquee tournament.

"Surprise inspection of SAI @ JLN stadium. Known faces, offices. Good not good enough when best needed. Athletes first philosophy must prevail," Rathore tweeted.

Here's his tweet:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here with a seating capacity of 60,000, will be responsible for hosting six group stage matches and two round of 16 fixtures in the U-17 World Cup scheduled from October 6 to 28.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read