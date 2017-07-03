Class of 2011: When Suresh Raina and Gary Kirsten had a reunion

Raina paid a surprise visit to Kirsten, who is currently trainly the U-17 Netherlands team.

Suresh Raina on Monday relived his days in the national team during coach Gary Kirsten era as he practised with the South African in The Netherlands.

Raina, who was part of Kirsten coached Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup, is in The Netherlands where his wife Priyanka works. Kirsten is in the country for a three-day training camp with the U-17 Netherlands team.

"It's so nice to be practicing with this super talented man!There is always so much to learn from you @Gary_Kirsten," tweeted Raina. Raina also met the young cricketers of The Netherlands. "It was wonderful meeting up with the whole group and to be able to share experiences," he wrote.

