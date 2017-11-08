PV Sindhu v/s Saina Nehwal LIVE: Saina Nehwal defeats PV Sindhu in clash of the titans

Follow live updates, score and commentary of the National Badminton Championship final match between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

India's top women Badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will clash in the final of the 82nd Senior National Badminton Championships 2017 on Wednesday.

HS Prannoy defeated World No. 2 Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles final to become the national champion.

Here are the live updates:

A top quality rally finish the proceedings in Nagpur. @NSaina becomes the national champion for the third time. Defeats @Pvsindhu1 21-17, 27-25. What a nail-biter! pic.twitter.com/wxbFBxOWxf — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) November 8, 2017

'19:39

Sindhu makes a service error, then hits a body smash. Five match points saved so far.

25-25!

'19:38

Sindhu hits it out of the court and Saina has one more championship point. But she misses again. 24-24!

'19:35

Sindhu saves yet another match point. It's 23-23.

'19:34

22-22. One more match point opportunity for Saina and then Sindhu makes another incredible return to make it 22-22.

'19:33

Sindhu hits a thunderous smash to make it 21-20 but Saina draws level to make it 21-21! #SNBC2017 — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) November 8, 2017

'19:32

WOW... What a game! Sindhu wins a long rally to save a match point and draw level. 20-20 ​

'19:31

Sindhu makes two unforced errors and then Saina wins another point to lead 19-18 now

'19:25

It's catch me if you can- at this moment. Sindhu is leading in the second game but Saina is catching up. Sindhu leads 17-14 at the moment.

'19:19

PV Sindhu has a 3-point advantage leading 11-8 against Saina Nehwal at the break in the second game.

It has been cracking match so far.

'19:17

Saina make a great comeback- levels with a thunderous smash. 6-6 now.

'19:14

Sindhu extends her lead to 5-2 against Saina.

'19:11

Sindhu starts with more vigour in the second game- leads Saina 2-1.

'19:09

21-17. Saina Nehwal win the opening game. It was a great start. Sindhu made a couple of mistake to let Saina take the game away.

'19:05

Sindhu is fighting back- wins 5 points on a trot to make it 16-17 against Saina.

'19:03

Saina sends a classic body smash, leads 17-11 now.

'19:00

Saina is looking better and better here- takes her lead to 16-11 over Sindhu.​

'18:55

Saina has acquired a 11-9 lead over Sindhu at the interval in the first game. She had pulled ahead to 10-7 but Sindhu came back to make it 10-9.

'18:50

Nehwal takes the lead at 5-3 with thumping smash into Sindhu’s body. But she comes back with what has been her most improved shot in the deft touches at the net. Levels it at 5-5.

'18:48

3-3 in the first game.

'18:45

Here we go- the players are on court. Sindhu takes on Saina.

'18:10

Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy beat Chirag Shetty and R Satwik Sai Raj 15-21, 22-20, 25-23 to win the men's doubles ​title.

'16:50

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy beat Prajakta Sawantand Sanyogita Ghorpade 21-14, 21-14 in women's doubles final.

'16:15

HS Prannoy has defeated World No. 2 Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles final.

'16:00

Top seed N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra lost to Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Sai Raj Reddy in the mixed doubles category.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s match:

When is PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal Senior Badminton National Championship Final?

The Senior Badminton National Championship Final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be played on Wednesday, 8th November.

Where is the final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal?

The Senior Badminton National Championship is being played in Nagpur.

What time does the Senior Badminton National Championship Final start?

According to a tweet by Senior Badminton National Championship, the match will not start before 6 PM.

Where to watch on TV the Badminton National Championship final between PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal?

PV Sindhu v/s Saina Nehwal will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal live streaming?

You can catch all live score and updates on dnaindia.com