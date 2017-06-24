Proteas beat England in thriller to level T20 series

A brilliant half century from opener Jason Roy went in vain as South Africa defeated England by three runs in a thrilling second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1 here at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Friday.

Chasing a target of 175, Roy (67) and Jonny Bairstow (47) shared a second-wicket stand of 110 to put the hosts on a series-clinching win.

However, things started to fall apart for England when Roy was controversially given out obstructing the field after being hit by a throw from the deep, having veered off his original course running between the wickets, the innings fell away.

This was the first time a batsman was given out had obstructing the field in a T20 international.

After both Roy and Bairstow fell, none of the English batsmen could stay long at the crease and the hosts eventually fell short of the target by just three runs.

England required 12 from the final over but Andile Phehlukwayo, bowling yorker length outside the off stump, restricted the hosts to singles off the first three balls and debutant Liam Livingstone was run out after confusion over a second run.

In the end, England could manage 171 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Chris Morris, the Man of the Match, was pick of the Proteas bowlers as he scalped two crucial wickets giving away just 18 runs in his four overs.

Debutant Tom Curran had earlier taken 3-33 to restrict the AB de Villiers' side to what looked to be an under-par 174-8.

England had crushed the tourists by nine wickets in the first match of the series in Southampton. The third and final game will be played on Sunday in Cardiff.

