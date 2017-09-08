Premier League transfer window to close before start of the season

The summer transfer window will now shut on the Thursday before the start of season.

England’s top division has agreed to bring forward the end of the transfer window to the Thursday before the season opens. The changes will take effect next year. However, not every club was in support of the decision.

Of the 20 premier league clubs, 14 agreed to the change, five voted against and one abstained.

Clubs can still sell players to countries where the transfer window remains open, but they won’t be able to sign anyone until the January trading period.

There is a strong chance that other European league could also follow premier league's example and cut short the summer transfer window.

UEFA is already exploring the idea of closing the transfer window at the end of July. Most leagues start in August on the continent.

(With Agency Inputs)