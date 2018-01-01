Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. Sports
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Premier League: Ragnar Klavan's injury-time strike gives Liverpool win over at Burnley

Liverpool 


Players celebrate after the second goal.  , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
Reuters

             

       
  Monday 1 January 2018 22:54 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
An added-time winner from Ragnar Klavan gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches.

 
Johann Berg Gudmundsson's stooping header in the 87th minute for the home side looked to have frustrated Liverpool before the visitors' Estonian defender Klavan bundled the ball in at the back post from a Dejan Lovren header.

 
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp made seven changes from the side that beat visiting Leicester City on Saturday with Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho out injured and forward Roberto Firmino left on the bench.A stunning 61st minute strike from Sadio Mane, who blasted the ball home on the turn from the edge of the area, had put fourth-placed Liverpool ahead. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story