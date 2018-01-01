Premier League: Ragnar Klavan's injury-time strike gives Liverpool win over at Burnley

An added-time winner from Ragnar Klavan gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson's stooping header in the 87th minute for the home side looked to have frustrated Liverpool before the visitors' Estonian defender Klavan bundled the ball in at the back post from a Dejan Lovren header.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp made seven changes from the side that beat visiting Leicester City on Saturday with Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho out injured and forward Roberto Firmino left on the bench.A stunning 61st minute strike from Sadio Mane, who blasted the ball home on the turn from the edge of the area, had put fourth-placed Liverpool ahead.