Premier League: Paul Pogba stars as Manchester United post comeback win, Zlatan returns

Pogba scored one and assisted one goal to help United win 4-1 against Newcastle.

Paul Pogba returned and starred for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United as the Red Devils came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also returned to action off the bench after seven months out with a serious knee injury.

Dwight Gayle had handed Newcastle a early lead - the first Premier League goal United have conceded at home this season - but Pogba, back after two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, inspired a comeback win.

The France midfielder assisted Anthony Martial to level the game eight minutes from the interval. Chris Smalling then headed in an Ashley Young cross in added time to give United a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford then combined to tee up Pogba for a simple finish on 54 minutes.

Lukaku also added one of his own as he headed home from close range after being fed by Juan Mata.