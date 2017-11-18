Premier League: Man City march to 16th straight victory; Chelsea, Liverpool score big wins

A tap-in by Gabriel Jesus and a thumping strike from Kevin de Bruyne helped Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday for their 16th successive victory in all competitions.

Although City won at a stroll, it might have been different had Vincent Kompany received more than a booking for his foul on Jamie Vardy three minutes into his return from injury.

City defender John Stones did hobble off but the visitors took the lead with a stunning goal just before the interval when David Silva broke the offside trap to provide Jesus, who was starting ahead of Sergio Aguero, with the simplest of tap-ins.

City's second in the 49th minute came seconds after Harry McGuire hit their post at the other end. Turning defence into attack, the visitors stormed upfield and De Bruyne unleashed an unstoppable effort from the edge of the area.

Chelsea hammer West Brom

Antonio Conte celebrated his 50th Premier League game as manager by watching his Chelsea side hammer West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday to make it four straight league defeats for the Baggies.

The home side started well and had an early goal ruled out for offside, but once Alvaro Morata drilled home the rebound from an Eden Hazard shot to give the Blues the lead in the 17th minute they never looked back.

Morata turned provider six minutes later, his slick backheel putting Eden Hazard in to round Foster and make it 2-0, and an unmarked Marcos Alonso deftly volleyed home a Cesc Fabregas free kick to make it 3-0 before halftime.

Hazard drifted in from the left to hammer home his second in the 62nd minute to cap a dominant Chelsea performance and heap the pressure on West Brom boss Tony Pulis, who has not seen his side win since a 1-0 victory at Burnley in August.

Liverpool continue positive run, Salah breaks Fowler's record

Liverpool continued their push towards the Premier League's top four after Mohamed Salah scored two superb goals in a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday and broke former striker Robbie Fowler's club record.

Salah became the first Liverpool player to score nine goals in his opening 12 league games, eclipsing Fowler's tally of eight after a superb shot from 20 metres followed by a cool close-range finish in the first half.

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho made it 3-0 midway through the second half when he swept home a rebound after keeper Fraser Foster parried a fierce Roberto Firmino shot into his path.

The result left Liverpool fifth on 22 points from 12 games after they maintained their unbeaten run at Anfield in all competitions this season while Southampton are 14th with 13 points, four above the relegation zone.

Wilson hat-trick gives Bournemouth record win

Callum Wilson put his injury torment behind him as he netted an impressive hat-trick to help Bournemouth record a 4-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Wilson has been forced to miss a large part of 2017 with a serious knee injury, but opened the scoring on 26 minutes when he headed home a corner from Jordan Ibe and doubled the lead five minutes later when he broke the offside trap and delivered a fine finish past Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl.

The home side were reduced to ten men on the stroke of halftime when Simon Francis picked up his second yellow card of the game, but made it three on 70 minutes when Harry Arter made no mistake with a clinical finish just inside the area.

Wilson completed his hat-trick on 84 minutes when he fired the ball into the bottom corner as Bournemouth made it four wins from their last five in all competitions, while Huddersfield have now gone five games without a goal on their travels.

Everton held by Crystal Palace

Basement side Crystal Palace were left to rue missed opportunities as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in a pulsating Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace were on the scoresheet inside the first minute with James McArthur's close range finish, but their celebrations were cut short as the visitors responded almost immediately from a Leighton Baines penalty, resulting from a Scott Dann foul on striker Oumar Niasse.

The hosts recovered well to dominate the possession and deservedly took the lead again with a goal from winger Wilfried Zaha, before another defensive error from Dann allowed Niasse to equalise for Everton on the stroke of half-time.

Late substitute Christian Benteke, who returned for Palace after recovering from a knee injury, missed two clear-cut chances to score a winner as they were forced to settle for a draw.

Burnley score another big win

Sean Dyche's Burnley continued their excellent campaign with a 2-0 win over struggling Swansea City at Turf Moor on Saturday to stay in seventh place.

Jack Cork, fresh from winning his first England cap, put Burnley ahead in the 29th minute when he burst from midfield and then got on the end of a Robbie Brady cross with a well-placed header.

The Clarets doubled their advantage five minutes before the break when Jeff Hendrick found Ashley Barnes and the striker, selected ahead of Sam Vokes, blasted home from the edge of the area.

The result means Burnley have three straight victories in the top flight for the first time since the 1974-75 season and leaves Swansea next to the bottom on eight points.

Arsenal win north London derby

Earlier, Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez earned Arsenal a convincing 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Mustafi opened the scoring with a superb 36th-minute header and Sanchez doubled the advantage five minutes later with a close-range strike.

The result lifted Arsenal to fifth place in the table on 22 points, one behind Spurs.

