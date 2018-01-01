Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. Sports
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Premier League: Ayoze Perez goal helps Newcastle edge past Stoke

Ayoze Perez


 , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
Reuters

             

       
  Monday 1 January 2018 23:09 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Newcastle United recorded back-to-back Premier League wins on the road for the first time since 2014 as an Ayoze Perez goal led them to a 1-0 win over Stoke City on Monday.

 
Stoke's defensive woes continued as Newcastle threatened the hosts' goal multiple times in the first half but failed to convert, with defender Ciaran Clark missing the most clear-cut chance as he fluffed a close range tap-in just before the half hour mark.

 
Newcastle continued to create chances in the second half with midfielder Jacob Murphy charging past the tiring Stoke defenders in the 73rd minute to feed the ball to the oncoming Perez, with the Spaniard making a cool finish to seal the win.

 
Stoke piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but were kept at bay by Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who made several impressive saves to condemn the Potters to a second successive defeat.

 
Stoke have now conceded 47 goals in 22 league games and slip to 16th in the rankings, just two points above the relegation zone having played two more games than 18th-placed West Ham United. Newcastle climb to 13th after a much-needed win. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story