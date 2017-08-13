PKL: Patna Pirates play out thrilling tie with UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates played out a thrilling 27-27 draw in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Pardeep Narwal, who scored his 50th raid point of the fifth season, inspired Patna's fight back in the last five minutes. He scored nine points, while Nitin Tomar scored seven points for UP Yoddha. Narwal got into the act quickly and opened Patna Pirates account in the first minute. Tomar responded with a raid of his own in the second minute to level the game at 1-1. Monu Goyat scored a raid point for Patna Pirates in the fourth minute to tie the game at 3-3.

UP Yoddha led 5-3 after seven minutes as they managed to keep Narwal quiet. The Pirates trailed 5-6 after 10 minutes, while UP Yoddha led 9-7 after 14 minutes as Tomar scored his third raid point. Narwal spent a lot of time on the bench but scored two raid points in a minute as Patna Pirates trailed 10-12 in the 18th minute. UP Yoddha ended the first half leading 13-10. Patna Pirates scored the first point of the second half to trail 11-13 in the 21st minute. Monu Goyat scored his fifth raid point as Patna trailed 12-15 in the 23rd minute.

With Narwal on the bench, it was Goyat who carried Patna as they cut the lead to two points to trail 15-17 after 26 minutes. Rishank Devadiga scored for UP Yoddha in 27th minute as they led 18-15. UP Yoddha stretched their lead to five points as they led 22-17 in 31st minute. Patna Pirates' defence let them down badly as they scored just four tackle points as they trailed 17-25 in the 34th minute.

Narwal did try to inspire a comeback for Patna as he scored three points in one minute to trail 23-26. With less than two minutes to go, Pardeep scored another point - his 50th of season 5 of Pro Kabaddi League -- to cut the deficit to two points. Tomar scored a crucial bonus point in the last minute as UP Yodhha led 27-25. Narwal tied the game with a raid point and Patna were awarded a technical point with less than 10 seconds to go. The match ended in a 27-27 tie.