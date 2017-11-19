P Kashyap, Sai Praneeth detained at Hong Kong airport for hours; told they can't play in Super Series

Indian badminton players Parupalli Kashyap and compatriot and B Sai Praneeth and trainer Swarup were detained at the Hong Kong airport for a couple of hours by the immigration officials before being let off to the city hotel to join their fellow shuttlers on Sunday.

World No. 47 men’s singles player Kashyap and 16th-ranked Sai Praneeth were among the other Indian shuttlers who were travelling to Hong Kong to participate in the HKG Superseries starting on Tuesday.

However, despite being allowed to enter the city, Kashyap told DNA that he and Sai were told that they cannot play until they have an employment visa, even as other players were given a hassle-free entry.

“Stuck at Hong Kong Airport immigration. Even after we mention that we are here for a tournament,” tweeted Kashyap on Sunday morning, after which the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong got in touch with him asking for his contact details.

But when DNA checked with Kashyap later in the day if the immigration issue was sorted, Kashyap said: “No. They (immigration officials) allowed us to go to the city. But Sai and I cannot play until we have an employment visa. All the other players were allowed without any issue.”

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap said that he had to face the ordeal for two hours before they let him, 2017 Singapore Open Superseries winner Sai and Swarup depart to the team hotel.

“We were just in the immigration office for two hours and then they allowed us to go to the hotel. Only Sai Praneeth, Swarup and I were facing this issue. But we were all on the same visa,” he said.

Kashyap is drawn to play the qualifying round on Tuesday against Bin Qiao of China while Sai has gained direct entry into the main draw and slated to play world No. 3 and second seed Wan Ho Son of Korea on Wednesday.

“I can’t participate in the tournament without the visa,” Kashyap said. “They (immigration officials) warned me and said if you get caught, then you’ll face serious consequences. The local organisers made us fill some visa forms. Let’s see what happens tomorrow (Monday).”

This is not the first time Kashyap or Sai were entering Hong Kong. In the same Superseries tournament, Kashyap and Sai lost in the first rounds in 2014 and 2016, respectively.