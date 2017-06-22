Out of action since Rio, Dipa to also miss World Championship

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who has not competed since her historic fourth place finish in the Rio Olympics, is all set to miss the World Gymnastics Championships as she is recovering from a knee surgery.

It is another setback of sorts for the 23-year-old who also missed the Asian Championships earlier this year due to the anterior crucial ligament (ACL) injury.

She had undergone the surgery in April and her rehab will take at least six months before she can resume training. The World Championships will be held in Canada in October.

"There is not much you can do in case of an injury. It is frustrating as an athlete but I won't call it a setback.

Though it is surely a challenge," Karmakar told

