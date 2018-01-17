Trending#

North and South Korea to form unified ice hockey team, march together in Winter Olympics

This handout photo provided by South Korean Unification Ministry shows South Korean chief delegate Chun Hae-Sung (R) greeting North Korean chief delegate Jon Jong-Su (L) before their working-level talks at the South side of the border truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas on January 17, 2018.Officials from North and South Korea met on January 17 to discuss how many of Pyongyangs athletes will take part in next months Winter Olympics, the latest in a flurry of cross-border talks , AFP



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
Reuters

             

       
  Wednesday 17 January 2018 18:46 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
The two Koreas agreed during rare talks on Wednesday to form a combined women's ice hockey team to take part in next month's Winter Olympics in the South, and march together under a unified peninsula flag at the opening ceremony, a joint statement released by Seoul's unification ministry said.

 
North Korea will send a 550-member delegation of about 550, including 230 cheerleaders, 140 artists and 30 Taekwondo players for a demonstration, the statement said. The delegation is scheduled to begin arriving in South Korea on Jan. 25, the statement said.

 
 

    
   
