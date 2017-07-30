Nine run loss in WC final would continue to haunt us till we lift the cup: Jhulan Goswami

Indian women cricket team's star pacer Jhulan Goswami on Friday said the nine run loss against England in the ICC World Cup final would continue to haunt the side.

"We are touched by the way India embraced and welcomed us despite losing but till we win a World Cup, the 'number nine' will continue to haunt us," Jhulan said during a felicitation ceremony on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day here. The lanky Bengal pacewoman registered magnificent figures of 3/23 to restrict England to a modest 228 for seven in the the summit clash at Lord's but India choked under pressure to lose by nine runs.

A day after she returned, Jhulan was given a special award by Mohun Bagan and the Chakdah pacer wished the Mariners had a women's cricket team. "I will be really happy on the day Mohun Bagan also have a women's cricket team," Jhulan said. Talking about her personal life, the 34-year-old further said she is focusing on the game and does not have time to engage in a relationship. "I am focusing on the game. I am so busy with it that I will not be able to devote time to anything else. There's a lot of time for that," Jhulan said.

"If I cannot devote time to a relationship then I won't be able to do justice to it. I would prefer to do one thing at a time," she added. "I have seen my friends and how they have had to struggle to balance two things at one time." Mohun Bagan tent resonated in cheers when former India defender Subrata Bhattacharya became the 17th recipient of the club's highest honour, Mohun Bagan Ratna.

Known for his unflinching association with the club as a player for 17 years, Bhattacharya's relationship with the club had soured but lately they mended ways. "I signed for Mohun Bagan because of Chuni da (Chuni Goswami). It's an honour playing for Mohun Bagan from March 6, 1974 to June 8, 1991," he said. Bhattacharya was captain of Mohun Bagan's 'Class of 1977' in a path-breaking season when they won a historic triple crown -- Durand, Rovers and IFA Shield -- and also locked horns against a star-studded New York Cosmos team which had living legend Pele in a match ending in 2 2 draw.