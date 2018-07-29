National coach Stephen Constantine's assessment about Indian football's future will throw every fan into despair

Indian Under-17 team's performance at the FIFA World Cup was mediocre and the hype surrounding it was unjustified, National head coach Stephen Constantine fulminated on Sunday. Constantine's outburst came during a media interaction before the start of the training camp in New Delhi for next month's SAFF Championships in Bangladesh.

The Briton's out-of-the-blue comments may ruffle some feathers in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) whose president Praful Patel had praised the national U-17 team for its gutsy performance in the FIFA's youth showpiece event.

Asked if he felt India U-17 team goalkepeer Dheeraj Singh's career was not handled properly (by his managers), Constantine initially said, "I have nothing to do with the looking after of that boy. That is not my job." But he went on to say that it was more of hype of the U-17 team than the actual achievement on the field.

"There was a lot of hype in the U-17 team's performance. They did not win any game in the U-17 World Cup and I am not quite sure what the hype was about. The team did OK. But I never knew why we are making it such a big deal. In the first place, the team did not qualify in the U-17 World Cup, (but played as) India hosted the tournament. Too much was made out of it," he said. "Did the U-17 team pull up any trees? They lost all the games. It is you guys (the media) that make it (the team) big. The future and the cream of Indian football played in the I-League and came last," he said sarcastically.

Asked whether the AIFF was to be blamed for that, he said, "It is not a question of blamig the AIFF. That is how it is." The India U-17 World Cup team lost all their three group matches -- against Colombia, USA and Ghana. Dheeraj whose performance under the bar got him accolades, quit India Arrows to go for a trial with Motherwell FC in Scotland but returned after a few months and lost game time for most part of the season.

Constantine also described Indian Olympic Association's refusal to send the Indian team for next month's Asian Games as an "appalling decision". "It is an appalling decision. They (the IOA) took the decision based on the results of previous Asian Games, which is held every four years. We are not the same team four or eight years ago. It was a huge disappointment. It will harm Indian football. I thought we had a good opportunity to qualify from the group."

Also read Indian coach Stephen Constantine gives an amazing insight to Sunil Chhetri's love for the sports

The Indian team's training camp for the September 4-15 SAFF Championships begins on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and will continue till August 15. The team will then leave the country for Australia for another training stint and from there will directly fly to Bangladesh for the SAFF Championships.

India have won the SAFF Championships seven times in 11 editions and are defending champions this time. Constantine has named a team largely made up of U-23 players. The likes of star striker and senior team captain Sunil Chhetri and Bengalauru FC winger Udanta Singh are not taking part in the tournament.

Udanta and his Bengaluru FC team-mate Nishu Kumar have been exempted from the tournament as they are going to play for the club in the AFC Cup. "We are starting preparations for the SAFF as well as the Asian Cup (in January next year). I thank all the clubs for releasing their players for the SAFF Championships. I hope this kind of cooperation will continue in future also," said the coach.

"Bengaluru FC is representing India in the AFC Cup and so we have exempted the two players. We will allow those two players to play in the AFC competitions. I am 100 per cent behind them. If there is any other club who are playing in the AFC Cup, I will be happy to exempt their players also," he added.

Four India U-20 players who will play in the COTIF tournament in Spain will join the camp later. Constantine also informed that India will play Oman on December 27 in a friendly and against another strong Asian team in November, besides the match against China in October, which has already been announced.

"We have to do well in the Asian Cup and that is our main aim. We are playing against China in October and against Oman in December. In November also, we are likely to place against another strong team. I will not name the country as it is yet to be confirmed," he said.