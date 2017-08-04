Murray, Sharapova, Wawrinka, Cilic pull out of Rogers Cup in Montreal

Murray's absence leaves Rafael Nadal and 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer as the top seeds in Montreal.

World number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's ATP Rogers Cup in Montreal as he has yet to recover from the hip injury which hampered his Wimbledon campaign.

"I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada," Sport24 quoted Murray as saying in a statement. "I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible."

The 30-year-old Scot could lose his number one ranking to French Open champion Rafael Nadal next week, and he remains a doubt for the US Open, which begins on 28 August. His absence leaves Nadal and 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer as the top seeds in Montreal.

Murray, a three-time Canada winner, has not played competitively since a five-set loss to American Sam Querrey in a Wimbledon quarter-final last month.

Meanwhile, fourth-ranked Stanislas Wawrinka also pulled out Wednesday with a knee injury.

Earlier on Thursday, five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova withdrew from the event, and Tennis Canada confirmed world number six Marin Cilic has also pulled out from the event.