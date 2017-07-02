Murray allays injury concerns, says fit for Wimbledon defence

World number one Andy Murray has played down the seriousness of his recent hip injury, saying that he is fit enough to defend his title at Wimbledon.

Doubts over the British maestro?s participation in this year?s Wimbledon surfaced after he was forced to withdraw from two scheduled exhibition matches this week due to a sore hip.

Murray was also seen limping while practising at Wimbledon over the weekend. However, he remained adamant that he could easily make it through two weeks of the grass-court Grand Slam.

"I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches," Sport24 quoted the 28-year-old as saying.

Heading to Wimbledon, Murray will be short of match practice after suffering a shocking first-round defeat at the hands of world number 90 Jordan Thompson in his main warm-up event at Queen's Club last week.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will play his first match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan's on Centre Court on Monday.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)