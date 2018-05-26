Monaco GP: Daniel Ricciardo continues to have brilliant weekend with pole position and track record lap

Australian Daniel Ricciardo put Red Bull on pole position for Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix in track record time on Saturday.

Ricciardo, in blistering form all week around the streets of the tiny Mediterranean principality, made sure of the top slot for his team's 250th race start with a quickest lap of one minute 10.810 seconds.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, last year's race winner, joined Ricciardo on the front row with world championship leader Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

Daniel Ricciardo had been the fastest in the free practice sessions in Monte Carlo. Runner-up in 2016 after starting on pole, and third last year, the Australian dominated both practice sessions on Thursday.

"Congratulations to Daniel, he did a great job. Red Bull have had the pace all weekend, we knew that would be the case here," said Hamilton.

"We've been quickest every session... I've done everything I can so far, let's finish it tomorrow," said Ricciardo after winning the pole position.

On Friday, Ricciardo's best lap of a sunny session was one minute 11.786 seconds, compared to his Thursday best of 1:11.841 and Kimi Raikkonen's 2017 pole position time for Ferrari of 1:12.178.

Sunday's race will be Red Bull's 250th start in Formula One and all the signs are that they will be able to celebrate it in style.

(With Agencies Inputs)